Iredell County new business names: June 13-19
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 13-19.

El Bazar De Yeymy, Yeymy Martinez, Iredell County

Donahue Heating and Air, Zachary Donahue, Statesville

Shadow Cats Shenanigans, Michael McQuirk, Mooresville

Broyhill Home Improvements & Repairs, Otis Lutz Broyhill III, Mooresville

Pretty Nails, Yen-Tat, Iredell County

Boat Babes INK, Bambi Musick, Mooresville

BAS, Pack Sheds, LLC, Iredell County

Craftin Cuzins, Courtesy Storage and Delivery LLC, Statesville

MBA Roofing of Mooresville, M-B-A Construction Corp. of North Carolina, Iredell County

MBA Roofing of Statesville, M-B-A Construction Corp. of North Carolina, Iredell County

New Look Fashions, Katie Harrington, Statesville

Cape Fear MB, Cape Fear Trust, Mooresville

Rocket Hawk Design, Heliyes, LLC, Statesville

Sass 4 Class, Vintage Charm, Sonja L. Alfieri, Paul J. Alfieri, Mooresville

Hutchwood Tree Service, Hutchwood Corporation, Iredell County

2Train4Life, Crossroads Meditation, Martial Yogo, Wild Woman Ministry, LLC, Mooresville

L.L. Kylani, L.L. Kylani, LLC, Statesville

HGN Soil & Turf Management, Chad Hurlbut, Statesville

Lake Norman Medical Group Heart and Vascular Mooresville, Mooresville PPM, LLC, Iredell County

