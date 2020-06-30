Iredell County new business names: June 14-20

BENLSMITH 65, Donald E. Carr, Statesville
Classy Casual.net, Robin Troutman, Mooresville
J’Adore Noir Majestic Clothing, Royal Highness Majestic Clothing, Samoht Enterprise, LLC, Iredell County
Augusta Lawn Care of Mooresville, J&C Yutzy Family Investments, Inc., Iredell County
Freedom Homes #667, CMH Homes, Inc., Iredell County
Country Thyme Charm, Patricia B. Weber, Iredell County
All Roads Education, Shawn A. Hall Enterprises, Shawn Hall, Mooresville
Big J’s Handyman Services, Jeremy Moore, Mooresville
Relentless Hustle, Iesha Cornelius, Iredell County
Flower Power Creations, Elizabeth L. Metcalf, Mooresville
Eagle Me Fly Now, Fear Not, Make Love Contagious, AC Exotic Kustoms, Anquinette Lavette Sherrill, Skyland Sherrill, Shantia I. Miyah Sherrill, Iredell County
Real Carolinas, The Silver Moon Café, Silver Moon Consultants LLC, Mooresville
Mount Joy Farm, Susan H. Fullas, Iredell County
JM Manufacturing, Jesse Evans, Mark A. Neville, Mooresville
Persinger Content and Marketing, Michael J. Persinger, Statesville
Little Pigs Barbecue, Pit Foods Inc. of Statesville, N.C., Statesville
Pharos Parenting, The Exchange Club Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse of Iredell County, Inc., Statesville
Barone Aerial Drone Services, Matthew C. Barone, Mooresville
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 14-20.
