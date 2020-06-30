Iredell County new business names: June 14-20
New business Licenses generic

BENLSMITH 65, Donald E. Carr, Statesville

Classy Casual.net, Robin Troutman, Mooresville

J’Adore Noir Majestic Clothing, Royal Highness Majestic Clothing, Samoht Enterprise, LLC, Iredell County

Augusta Lawn Care of Mooresville, J&C Yutzy Family Investments, Inc., Iredell County

Freedom Homes #667, CMH Homes, Inc., Iredell County

Country Thyme Charm, Patricia B. Weber, Iredell County

All Roads Education, Shawn A. Hall Enterprises, Shawn Hall, Mooresville

Big J’s Handyman Services, Jeremy Moore, Mooresville

Relentless Hustle, Iesha Cornelius, Iredell County

Flower Power Creations, Elizabeth L. Metcalf, Mooresville

Eagle Me Fly Now, Fear Not, Make Love Contagious, AC Exotic Kustoms, Anquinette Lavette Sherrill, Skyland Sherrill, Shantia I. Miyah Sherrill, Iredell County

Real Carolinas, The Silver Moon Café, Silver Moon Consultants LLC, Mooresville

Mount Joy Farm, Susan H. Fullas, Iredell County

JM Manufacturing, Jesse Evans, Mark A. Neville, Mooresville

Persinger Content and Marketing, Michael J. Persinger, Statesville

Little Pigs Barbecue, Pit Foods Inc. of Statesville, N.C., Statesville

Pharos Parenting, The Exchange Club Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse of Iredell County, Inc., Statesville

Barone Aerial Drone Services, Matthew C. Barone, Mooresville

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 14-20.

