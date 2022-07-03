 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: June 19-25

METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 19-25.

AdProLKN, Tracy H. Beam, Iredell County

NC Nails & Spa, NC Nails & Spa 2022, LLC, Iredell County

Cloninger Ford of Hickory, Semiya Michelle Hayden, Iredell County

Country Island Girl, Sandra Kaye Plott, Statesville

Casa Vivi, Gabriela Giles Cerna, Iredell County

Mega America, Sofia Arteaga Covarrubias, Iredell County

P2H pemf therapy, Jennifer Brown, Statesville

ForeverLawn Lake Norman, W&P Yoder Enterprises LLC, Iredell County

Construction Consultanting Services, Scott Allan Appell, Iredell County

StyleCraft Studios, Renee Price Photography, Renee Whitley, Statesville

Camping World RV Sales, Holiday Kamper Company of Columbia, LLC, Iredell County

