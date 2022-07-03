Iredell County new business names: June 19-25

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 19-25.
AdProLKN, Tracy H. Beam, Iredell County
NC Nails & Spa, NC Nails & Spa 2022, LLC, Iredell County
Cloninger Ford of Hickory, Semiya Michelle Hayden, Iredell County
Country Island Girl, Sandra Kaye Plott, Statesville
Casa Vivi, Gabriela Giles Cerna, Iredell County
Mega America, Sofia Arteaga Covarrubias, Iredell County
P2H pemf therapy, Jennifer Brown, Statesville
ForeverLawn Lake Norman, W&P Yoder Enterprises LLC, Iredell County
Construction Consultanting Services, Scott Allan Appell, Iredell County
StyleCraft Studios, Renee Price Photography, Renee Whitley, Statesville
People are also reading…
Camping World RV Sales, Holiday Kamper Company of Columbia, LLC, Iredell County