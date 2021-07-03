Iredell County new business names: June 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 20-26.
Galaxy Limo and Car Service, Mounim Waliba, Iredell County
Road Rage Ink, Bambi Musick, Mooresville
Ramos Lawn and Landscaping, Carlos Ramos, Statesville
Schmidt’s Welding & Fab., Nicholas Taylor Schmidt, Mooresville
Sade’s Children’s Boutique, Sade G. Williams, Mooresville
Inspired Collective, Riffle Enterprises, LLC, Iredell County
In Home Cutz, Latiecha S. Davis, Statesville
SJL Handyman Service, Steven Michael Hays, Mooresville
S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, Hospice of Iredell County Inc., Iredell County
Sharon Lovelace Consulting, Sumter & Isbel Enterprises, Sharon Denise Lovelace, Iredell County