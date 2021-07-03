 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: June 20-26
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 20-26.

Galaxy Limo and Car Service, Mounim Waliba, Iredell County

Road Rage Ink, Bambi Musick, Mooresville

Ramos Lawn and Landscaping, Carlos Ramos, Statesville

Schmidt’s Welding & Fab., Nicholas Taylor Schmidt, Mooresville

Sade’s Children’s Boutique, Sade G. Williams, Mooresville

Inspired Collective, Riffle Enterprises, LLC, Iredell County

In Home Cutz, Latiecha S. Davis, Statesville

SJL Handyman Service, Steven Michael Hays, Mooresville

S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, Hospice of Iredell County Inc., Iredell County

Sharon Lovelace Consulting, Sumter & Isbel Enterprises, Sharon Denise Lovelace, Iredell County

