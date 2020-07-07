Iredell County new business names: June 21-27
Estelle’s Boutique, Victoria Hubschmitt, Mooresville

CR Home Improvements, Chad Ritchie, Statesville

Lake Norman Audio Video, Scott Sendek, Mooresville

Oak Tree Realty, Melissa Hinojosa, Iredell County

The Sky Is The Limit Family Store, Natalie R. Ramos, Iredell County

Barcelino, Barcelino Beer Garden, Barcelino Restaurant; Alino Pizzeria, Inc., Mooresville

Best Friends Nail Salon, Sandra Patricia Hernandez, Belkis Pamela Ramirez, Statesville

NextHome World Class, Live Lucky Real Estate, LLC, Mooresville

JFA Painting, Juan Fernandez Alatriste, Mooresville

Thunder Chicken, Troy Kelley, Mooresville

Case Landscaping, Michael Lee Case, Mooresville

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 21-27.

