 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: June 26-July 2

  • 0
7-10 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 26-July 2.

LKN Stain and Seal, Lake Norman Stain & Seal, Michael G. Sofio, Mooresville

Ultimate Finish LKN, Andrew Roland, Iredell County

Atlantic Concrete Services, Emmanuel Guy, Iredell County

KMV Projects, Carlos Eduardo Rodriguez Cruz, Iredell County

One KBS Construction, Belinda Spears, Statesville

OTG Notary Pro, Preservation Predators LLC, Iredell County

Got a KLEW, Katherine Louise Edwards White, Mooresville

Precision Plumbing of Troutman, Josef Theodore Teague, Troutman

E&A Funhouse, Elijah’s Closet, Bubbles Playhouse, Ayanna Anderson, Mooresville

Show 4 Life, JR’s Garage Door & Carwash Services, LLC, Iredell County

People are also reading…

DCP; Doherty Coaching; Doherty Coaching Practice; Doherty, LLC, Mooresville

Speaks Trucking & Hauling, Stony Wayne Speaks, Iredell County

222 Fashions, Bryan Bailey, Statesville

Hammer Time Home Improvement, Bruce Brown, Statesville

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Gregory Smith, network director of information technology and Marie Blevins, administra…

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy