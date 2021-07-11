Iredell County new business names: June 27-July 3

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 27-July 3.
Charles Windle, Charles Windle, Statesville
Tienda La Esmeralda, Adriana M. Solis Estrada, Iredell County
Panderia La Perla 2, Maria del Rosario Hurtado Paneda, Iredell County
Our Abundant Feast, Audra Andersen, Mooresville
Sparky’s Print Shop, MI Screen Printing, Inc., Mooresville
Angelsva Boutique, Doris Cabrera Perez, Iredell County
Mooresville Animal Hospital, Carolina Veterinary Specialists, PA, Iredell County
Nails by Belki, Belkis Pamela Ramirez Castillo, Statesville
Terry’s Labor Services, Terry Igor Witt, Iredell County
Flour and Batter, Flour and Batter Cakery, Katie Miclean, Mooresville
Catawba Attachments, Eddie’s Welding, Inc., Stony Point
Locally Yours, Natural Triad Magazine, That Girl Friday Company LLC, Statesville
Firearms Xpress, Jeffrey Scott Barbour, Iredell County