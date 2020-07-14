Iredell County new business names: June 28-July 4

Savannah Cate, Savannah Smith, Iredell County
Quality Masters Roofing, Abel Garcia Cardoso, Angela J.M. Carmona, Mooresville
Bad Habits Boutique, Scotti Lynae Richardson, Austin Blake Fussell, Harmony
Mike’s Planters, MZ Construction Services LLC, Troutman
Rhana Kurdi Consulting, Rhana Kurdi Business Coaching, RSK Solutions, LLC, Mooresville
BAMKE Enterprises, William Bradley Murphy, Statesville
Black Nife, Black Knife, Donnell A. Thomas, Mooresville
Modern Esthetix, Ya Wanda Perry, Iredell County
Upscale Diva Boutique, Tanya Michelle Simpson, Statesville
Stinson Construction Company, Erin DeHart Stinson, Statesville
Novant Health Cancer Institute, The Presbyterian Hospital, Iredell County
S&L Home Service, Matthew Sabert Smith, Statesville
Eye Wear Blue, EyeWearBlue.com, Teresa Redmond Collection, Teresa Redmond, Iredell County
The Sacred Self-Love Society, Tiya Caniel Yoga, LLC, Harmony
AAA Blind Factory, Lleras Enterprises, LLC, Statesville
Statesville Wholesale, Brian Christopher Sykes, Statesville
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 28-July 4.
