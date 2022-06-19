 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: June 5-11

6-19 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 5-11.

Stinson Construction & Fence, Stinson Fence Contractor, Stinson Concrete Finishing, Stinson Construction, LLC, Harmony

Meineke Car Care 1931, Godspeed Auto Bro’s LLC, Iredell County

Corry’s Import & Recycle, Charles Corry, Iredell County

Suggs Family Kitchen, Suggs Kids Candy Company, Suggs & Kisses, 3 (Three) Kids Kitchen, Suggs Candy Kitchen, Suggs Imaging, Inc., Troutman

Rankin Imports, Derwin Dewayne Rankin, Statesville

JFM Seafood, Joshs Farmers Market LLC, Iredell County

