Iredell County new business names: June 5-11

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 5-11.
Stinson Construction & Fence, Stinson Fence Contractor, Stinson Concrete Finishing, Stinson Construction, LLC, Harmony
Meineke Car Care 1931, Godspeed Auto Bro’s LLC, Iredell County
Corry’s Import & Recycle, Charles Corry, Iredell County
Suggs Family Kitchen, Suggs Kids Candy Company, Suggs & Kisses, 3 (Three) Kids Kitchen, Suggs Candy Kitchen, Suggs Imaging, Inc., Troutman
Rankin Imports, Derwin Dewayne Rankin, Statesville
JFM Seafood, Joshs Farmers Market LLC, Iredell County