Iredell County new business names: June 6-12
Iredell County new business names: June 6-12

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 6-12.

S & D Mowing, Shannon Lee, Mooresville

A&E Custom Creations, A&E Custom Creations and More, Aida D’Antona Mooresville

Kylewood Well Watchers, Michael Davis, Iredell County

Central Carolina Trailer Repair, Tyler Lee Martin, Iredell County

Rex Racing, Almus Ely Hutchins, Jr., Statesville

Dogs R Us, Deltab LLC, Statesville

3T’Z Design, Gloria Hunt, Mooresville

I Am Better, Aisha Young, Mooresville

La Chiquita Mini Mart, Ismary M. Guevara Giron, Iredell County

Itsy Bitsies, Destiny Michelle Grubb, Iredell County

Signature Geeks, Work Notary Agency LLC, Iredell County

Ten O’Clock’s, Ultimate Bar’s Grill Inc., Iredell County

