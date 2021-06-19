Iredell County new business names: June 6-12

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 6-12.
S & D Mowing, Shannon Lee, Mooresville
A&E Custom Creations, A&E Custom Creations and More, Aida D’Antona Mooresville
Kylewood Well Watchers, Michael Davis, Iredell County
Central Carolina Trailer Repair, Tyler Lee Martin, Iredell County
Rex Racing, Almus Ely Hutchins, Jr., Statesville
Dogs R Us, Deltab LLC, Statesville
3T’Z Design, Gloria Hunt, Mooresville
I Am Better, Aisha Young, Mooresville
La Chiquita Mini Mart, Ismary M. Guevara Giron, Iredell County
Itsy Bitsies, Destiny Michelle Grubb, Iredell County
Signature Geeks, Work Notary Agency LLC, Iredell County
Ten O’Clock’s, Ultimate Bar’s Grill Inc., Iredell County