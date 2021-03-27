Iredell County new business names: March 14-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 14-20.
Mrs. Ruth’s Country Market, Christopher Sean Craig, Iredell County
Carrigan Farms Swim & Racket Club, Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, Iredell County
Greenline Mowing & Trimming, Bryan Kleinsasser, Iredell County
Angel Shuttle, Angela F. Rankin, Statesville
Ancestry Artisans, Ancestry Artisans LLC, Iredell County
Why Her Creations, Yolanda Guerra-Cromwell, Statesville
Kings Towing & Transport, Douglas Rashad Henry III, Statesville
Miss Lisa Bond, Lisa Davis, Iredell County
Salazar Landscaping and Tree Service, Brandon Guadalupe Salazar, Iredell County
Webb Armory, Philip Webb, Mooresville