Iredell County new business names: March 14-20
New business names

Iredell County new business names: March 14-20

3-28 new businesses
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 14-20.

Mrs. Ruth’s Country Market, Christopher Sean Craig, Iredell County

Carrigan Farms Swim & Racket Club, Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, Iredell County

Greenline Mowing & Trimming, Bryan Kleinsasser, Iredell County

Angel Shuttle, Angela F. Rankin, Statesville

Ancestry Artisans, Ancestry Artisans LLC, Iredell County

Why Her Creations, Yolanda Guerra-Cromwell, Statesville

Kings Towing & Transport, Douglas Rashad Henry III, Statesville

Miss Lisa Bond, Lisa Davis, Iredell County

Salazar Landscaping and Tree Service, Brandon Guadalupe Salazar, Iredell County

Webb Armory, Philip Webb, Mooresville

