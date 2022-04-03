Iredell County new business names: March 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Anna MacIsaac Photography, Anna M. Groezinger, Mooresville
Fireflies Landscape Lighting, J and S Services Group LLC, Mooresville
JS Land Holdings PTR, Simon Webser, John Yousif and Ronald Korman, Mooresville
Pardue Design Solutions, Evan Lee Pardue, Iredell County
Jay’s Pizza, SOG Inc., Iredell County
The Old Goats Farm, Kamp Kristina, Edward Blanchette, Kristina Louanna Giles, Harmony
Elite Sign Graphics, David Bradley Haire, Statesville
Art Nicholas, Nicholas Clarke, Troutman
Mama Fox’s Kitchen, Michael Sean Fox, Mooresville
Your Most Epic Life, Melodie E. Hinson, Mooresville
Micro Miniature Bearings, Micro Miniature, Micro Miniature Bearing, MMB Bearings, MMB Bearing, Next Point Bearing Group, LLC, Mooresville
Good’s Bee Sweet Farms and Rescue, Tony C. Good, Mary B. Good, Stony Point
The Venue at Talbert Pointe, Pit Instruction and Training LLC, Mooresville
Timberland Falls Goldendoodles, Julia Turik, Iredell County