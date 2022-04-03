 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: March 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.

Anna MacIsaac Photography, Anna M. Groezinger, Mooresville

Fireflies Landscape Lighting, J and S Services Group LLC, Mooresville

JS Land Holdings PTR, Simon Webser, John Yousif and Ronald Korman, Mooresville

Pardue Design Solutions, Evan Lee Pardue, Iredell County

Jay’s Pizza, SOG Inc., Iredell County

The Old Goats Farm, Kamp Kristina, Edward Blanchette, Kristina Louanna Giles, Harmony

Elite Sign Graphics, David Bradley Haire, Statesville

Art Nicholas, Nicholas Clarke, Troutman

Mama Fox’s Kitchen, Michael Sean Fox, Mooresville

Your Most Epic Life, Melodie E. Hinson, Mooresville

Micro Miniature Bearings, Micro Miniature, Micro Miniature Bearing, MMB Bearings, MMB Bearing, Next Point Bearing Group, LLC, Mooresville

Good’s Bee Sweet Farms and Rescue, Tony C. Good, Mary B. Good, Stony Point

The Venue at Talbert Pointe, Pit Instruction and Training LLC, Mooresville

Timberland Falls Goldendoodles, Julia Turik, Iredell County

