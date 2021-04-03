Iredell County new business names: March 21-27

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 21-27.
Crazy Nutrition, B & D Associates of Mooresville, Iredell County
Best Life Mental Health & Wellness, Best Life Mental Health & Wellness PLLC, Mooresville
Taqueria Guerrero, Margarito Ramos Palacios, Mooresville
Hart To Hand Companion Care Services, Tomika Jackson, Iredell County
Hillrom Financial Services, First American Commercial Bancorp, Inc., Iredell County
Mary Moon Fencing Company, Maria Merced Luna Lopez, Statesville
Pool Patch Pros, KCT Marketing Solutions, LLC, Mooresville
Kingdom Electric, Thomas Dwight Murph, Statesville
Dough and Arrow Mooresville North Carolina, Nicole Smith Farnsworth, Mooresville
Crystal Craft, Jennifer Wojdat, Iredell County
McNeely Travel Agency, McNeely’s Property Management, Mooresville
Tuff Tafari Home of Handmade Arts & Crafts, Letisha Lewis, Valorie Brown, Iredell County
B’s Unique Catering, Brandice Barnes, Byron Morant, Iredell County