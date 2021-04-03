 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: March 21-27
New business names

Iredell County new business names: March 21-27

4-4 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 21-27.

Crazy Nutrition, B & D Associates of Mooresville, Iredell County

Best Life Mental Health & Wellness, Best Life Mental Health & Wellness PLLC, Mooresville

Taqueria Guerrero, Margarito Ramos Palacios, Mooresville

Hart To Hand Companion Care Services, Tomika Jackson, Iredell County

Hillrom Financial Services, First American Commercial Bancorp, Inc., Iredell County

Mary Moon Fencing Company, Maria Merced Luna Lopez, Statesville

Pool Patch Pros, KCT Marketing Solutions, LLC, Mooresville

Kingdom Electric, Thomas Dwight Murph, Statesville

Dough and Arrow Mooresville North Carolina, Nicole Smith Farnsworth, Mooresville

Crystal Craft, Jennifer Wojdat, Iredell County

McNeely Travel Agency, McNeely’s Property Management, Mooresville

Tuff Tafari Home of Handmade Arts & Crafts, Letisha Lewis, Valorie Brown, Iredell County

B’s Unique Catering, Brandice Barnes, Byron Morant, Iredell County

