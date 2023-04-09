The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 26-April 1.
Mattblack Vending, Mattblack LLC, Troutman
K-RAM, Mark A. Neville, Mooresville
A Beauty Co., Ariell Breonna-Dell Halsey, Statesville
Brothers Air, Heat & Plumbing; Brothers Heating, Cooling & Plumbing; EAS/Efficient Attic Systems; Brothers Air & Heat, Inc., Iredell County
Coaching by Ally, White Collar Circle, Stars & Serendipity LLC, Mooresville
Nick’s Custom Interiors, Nicholas Haire, Iredell County
Xtreme Hauling & Junk Removal, Michelle Fritts Spencer, Troutman
The King Fence RRA Company, Ramon Roque Alvarez, Mooresville
Classic Collisions Monroe, Tranissi Freeman, Statesville
Corner Mart & Grill, Arcadio Florido Ruiz, Iredell County
Tienda Mexicana Elizabeth, Mark Steven Loy, Iredell County
Sophia’s Petite Bakery, Paola Lizett Sofia Lopez Velez, Troutman
El Crucero Tienda y Taqueria, Edward Hernandez, Mooresville
Smart Wireless of Raleigh, Tania Sanchez, Iredell County
Nenita’s Hispanic Store, Xavier I Trejo Grunberg, Iredell County
Wholesavvy, Wholesavvy Brokers, Lillie Sharon Williams, Scott Williams, Mooresville
Sinoimport USA, Sinimport, Atlantic Global Trans Inc., Mooresville
Nicholettz, Nichole Woerner, Iredell County
Hyde Woodworks, Joshua Alexander Hyde, Statesville
Knee Deep Rentals, Keenan W. Hildbrand, Katelyn Gross, Iredell County
Kingsman Consulting, Keenan W. Hildbrand, Iredell County
NC Realty Company Burk Ventures, Inc., Statesville
Sassy’s Keep It Cute Boutique, Sasha Coleman, Statesville