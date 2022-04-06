Iredell County new business names: March 27-April 2

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 27-April 2.
The Hazelnut Homestead, Mark Christopher Staley and Autumn Leigh Lewis Staley, Stony Point
Honey Bees Garden Cut Flower, Chao Bod Vang, Iredell County
Petty GMS Motorsports, Rpac Racing, LLC, Statesville
Leash Perfection, Michael Calinoff, Mooresville
Carolina Porch Rockers, Kennedy Rockers, JHL22, LLC, Iredell County
KC Motorsports, Kevin Campbell, Statesville
American Air Experts, Payton Enterprises LLC, Mooresville
E C & Sons Home Improvement, Eliseo Campos, Statesville
Jade Home Management & Renovations, Alexis Crater, Iredell County
Billy Boat Exhaust, B & B Fabrication, Inc., Mooresville
Eufola Country Boys Transport, Eufola Services LLC, Stony Point