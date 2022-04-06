 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: March 27-April 2

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 27-April 2.

The Hazelnut Homestead, Mark Christopher Staley and Autumn Leigh Lewis Staley, Stony Point

Honey Bees Garden Cut Flower, Chao Bod Vang, Iredell County

Petty GMS Motorsports, Rpac Racing, LLC, Statesville

Leash Perfection, Michael Calinoff, Mooresville

Carolina Porch Rockers, Kennedy Rockers, JHL22, LLC, Iredell County

KC Motorsports, Kevin Campbell, Statesville

American Air Experts, Payton Enterprises LLC, Mooresville

E C & Sons Home Improvement, Eliseo Campos, Statesville

Jade Home Management & Renovations, Alexis Crater, Iredell County

Billy Boat Exhaust, B & B Fabrication, Inc., Mooresville

Eufola Country Boys Transport, Eufola Services LLC, Stony Point

