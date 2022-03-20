 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: March 6-12
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12.

JR Rolling Doors, Juan B. Romero Mejia, Statesville

Raven Windows – USA, EcoZohm LLC, Mooresville

House2Home Remodeling, Christopher Neal Plummer, Mooresville

Meadow’s Italiano, JBK Ventures LLC, Mooresville

Southern Bee Transaction Services, Shultz Enterprises, LLC, Iredell County

704 Remodeling and Restoration, Blake Fox, LLC, Iredell County

360 Travel Group, 360 Realty Group, 360 Group, Mooresville

Final Touch Designs, Michelle Leach, Statesville

Securus Tax & Accounting, Koppelmeyer LLC, Iredell County

Freddy Karmatz, Fred Karmatz, Mooresville

Lynda Karmatz, Linda Karmatz, Mooresville

GemTastic, Briter Designs, Barbara K. Riter, Mooresville

Teresa Redmond Art, Kvell Art, Teresa Redmond Art Gallery, TR Art Studio, Kvell Art Studio, Teresa Redmond, Statesville

Bolt Landscaping, Tony Ray Bolt, Iredell County

Traveling on the Spectrum, Catherine Tuck, Statesville

All Things Tech, Michael Stephen Tinnell, Iredell County

Iredell Industry & Education Alliance, ICEDC Foundation, Iredell County

Warriors Arise Academy, Fanesha Hawkins, Statesville

Mi Pueblito Mini Market, Johana Abigahil Caniz Martinez, Iredell County

Nevco Enterprises, Patric Golden, Mooresville

Teriyaki Madness, JKC Hospitality LLC, Iredell County

Polished Nail Salon LKN, Nail Tech JN LLC, Mooresville

Davis Detailing Service, Corry Lamott Davis, Statesville

Two Black Doves Publications; Two Black Doves; TBD Publications; TBD; II Black Doves, Angela Nicole Mata, Mooresville

