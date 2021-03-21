 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: March 7-13
Iredell County new business names: March 7-13

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 7-13.

AMP Consulting, Ashley Potts, Mooresville

Capital Wealth Advisors, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC, Iredell County

The Pharr Agency Signing Services, MS Tiki Ventures LLC, Iredell County

Wilmington Hearing Specialists, AudPractice Group, LLC, Mooresville

All Points Carpet Care, Patricia L. Solis, Wiber A. Solis Rojas, Mooresville

Master Key Landscaping and Fencing, 12:24 Landscaping and Fencing, Theron Larnce Maybin III, Iredell County

El Paraiso Mini Market, Ma. Antonia Vargas Sabino, Iredell County

Tienda El Mercadito, Kevin Reynaldo Chirinos Rogue, Iredell County

GNG Logistics, Terrence Smyre, Iredell County

Jigsaw, Sarah Rebecca Hamby, Iredell County

Brunnhoelzl Racing, Brunnhoelzl Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville

NuVu Diagnostics, SDD Management, LLC, Statesville

E & J Home Improvements, Seth James, Lindsay James, Mooresville

Sparkling Cleaning Services, Daphine White Archeval, Iredell County

Higher Vision Homes, HV Homes, Higher Vision Homes NC LLC, Mooresville

Personalized Petals, Laura Bowles Warren, Iredell County

Ida Louise, Ida Louise LLC, Mooresville

Hernandez Varillas Construction, Reyes Hernandez Varillas, Iredell County

Resendiz Demolition & Construction, Gonzalo Resendiz Acevedo, Iredell County

Carioca Windows, Anderson Alves Dos Santos, Iredell County

Lozano Construction, Irving Escamilla Lozano, Iredell County

JPOrleans, Orleans-Conservatory Construction, LP, Iredell County

