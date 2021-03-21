Iredell County new business names: March 7-13

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 7-13.
AMP Consulting, Ashley Potts, Mooresville
Capital Wealth Advisors, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC, Iredell County
The Pharr Agency Signing Services, MS Tiki Ventures LLC, Iredell County
Wilmington Hearing Specialists, AudPractice Group, LLC, Mooresville
All Points Carpet Care, Patricia L. Solis, Wiber A. Solis Rojas, Mooresville
Master Key Landscaping and Fencing, 12:24 Landscaping and Fencing, Theron Larnce Maybin III, Iredell County
El Paraiso Mini Market, Ma. Antonia Vargas Sabino, Iredell County
Tienda El Mercadito, Kevin Reynaldo Chirinos Rogue, Iredell County
GNG Logistics, Terrence Smyre, Iredell County
Jigsaw, Sarah Rebecca Hamby, Iredell County
Brunnhoelzl Racing, Brunnhoelzl Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville
NuVu Diagnostics, SDD Management, LLC, Statesville
E & J Home Improvements, Seth James, Lindsay James, Mooresville
Sparkling Cleaning Services, Daphine White Archeval, Iredell County
Higher Vision Homes, HV Homes, Higher Vision Homes NC LLC, Mooresville
Personalized Petals, Laura Bowles Warren, Iredell County
Ida Louise, Ida Louise LLC, Mooresville
Hernandez Varillas Construction, Reyes Hernandez Varillas, Iredell County
Resendiz Demolition & Construction, Gonzalo Resendiz Acevedo, Iredell County
Carioca Windows, Anderson Alves Dos Santos, Iredell County
Lozano Construction, Irving Escamilla Lozano, Iredell County
JPOrleans, Orleans-Conservatory Construction, LP, Iredell County