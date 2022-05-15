Iredell County new business names: May 1-7

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7.
Tienda Hispana La Hacienda, Guillermo Garcia Lopez, Iredell County
Nuestro Porvenir, Ramiro Martinez Prudencio, Iredell County
Pasteleria Elsa, Elsa Margarita Trochez, Iredell County
Cross Real Estate, Always Growing, LLC, Troutman
Honest Clean, Malinda Elder, Iredell County
Lalonde Construction, Jean-Paul LaLonde, Troutman
Salone Lavande, Josie Ervin, Iredell County
Back Forty Designworks, NBT Diagnostics, LLC, Mooresville