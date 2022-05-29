 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 15-21

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21.

James Collins Plumbing, James Craig Collins II, Mooresville

Lilmeg Properties, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County

Back 40 Speed Shop, Chris Howell, Statesville

Light Me Up Event Rentals, From The Roots Custom Creations, LLC, Mooresville

Sanchez Electric, Sanchez Electric LLC, Iredell County

Jim’s Transport, James Mayberry, Statesville

Lori’s Lavishly Clean, Lori Billingsley, Statesville

