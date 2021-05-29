 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: May 16-22
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 16-22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
5-30 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 16-22.

4Lov3, Shere Dominique Carson, Iredell County

Donta Terrell Emmons, Emmons, Donta-Terrell, Mooresville

Tyrell Lienell Jones, Jones, Lienell; Tyrell, Iredell County

White Tree Farm, North Carolina White Tree Farm, White Tree Farm of North Carolina, Heather Marie Goforth, Statesville

Bling By Tuttz, Tanita Hogue, Statesville

NOS Biggs & Associates, GFFAUH & Company, The Lone Forex Traders & Friends, Stephen Gibson Governor NC 2024, Our Unity Solution & Company, Stephen M. Gibson, Mooresville

Las Nubes, Enrique Flores Hernandez, Iredell County

Reyes & Associates, Josephine Eileen Reyes, Iredell County

Hermosas Catering, Sergio Preciado-Maldonado, Iredell County

JR Multiservices, Juan Renzo Ramirez, Blanca Amira Mogallon Amaro, Iredell County

Multi Wireless, Maria Ester Martinez, Iredell County

El Aguila, Jose Elias Calles Hernandez, Iredell County

Dyamond’s Kickback Lemonade, Kasandra Wright, Dyamond Williams, Iredell County

Geno Cleaning, Clarence Eugene Howard, Mooresville

K-Milo, Juan Camilo Alvarez Monecado, Juan Camilo, Statesville

Get Yo Graphics, Josiah Onan Mott, Iredell County

NC Deliveries, Carolina Deliveries, LLC, Iredell County

Sassy New Look, A Touch of Elegance, Tanika Gillion, Iredell County

Chris & Rose Cleaning, Crystal Hargrove, Statesville

Randy Marion ELMS, Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC, Mooresville

Hubbard Home Services, Herbert James Hubbard, Iredell County

Kingston-Bryce Interiors, Eduardo Haynes, Mooresville

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics