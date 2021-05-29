Iredell County new business names: May 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 16-22.
4Lov3, Shere Dominique Carson, Iredell County
Donta Terrell Emmons, Emmons, Donta-Terrell, Mooresville
Tyrell Lienell Jones, Jones, Lienell; Tyrell, Iredell County
White Tree Farm, North Carolina White Tree Farm, White Tree Farm of North Carolina, Heather Marie Goforth, Statesville
Bling By Tuttz, Tanita Hogue, Statesville
NOS Biggs & Associates, GFFAUH & Company, The Lone Forex Traders & Friends, Stephen Gibson Governor NC 2024, Our Unity Solution & Company, Stephen M. Gibson, Mooresville
Las Nubes, Enrique Flores Hernandez, Iredell County
Reyes & Associates, Josephine Eileen Reyes, Iredell County
Hermosas Catering, Sergio Preciado-Maldonado, Iredell County
JR Multiservices, Juan Renzo Ramirez, Blanca Amira Mogallon Amaro, Iredell County
Multi Wireless, Maria Ester Martinez, Iredell County
El Aguila, Jose Elias Calles Hernandez, Iredell County
Dyamond’s Kickback Lemonade, Kasandra Wright, Dyamond Williams, Iredell County
Geno Cleaning, Clarence Eugene Howard, Mooresville
K-Milo, Juan Camilo Alvarez Monecado, Juan Camilo, Statesville
Get Yo Graphics, Josiah Onan Mott, Iredell County
NC Deliveries, Carolina Deliveries, LLC, Iredell County
Sassy New Look, A Touch of Elegance, Tanika Gillion, Iredell County
Chris & Rose Cleaning, Crystal Hargrove, Statesville
Randy Marion ELMS, Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC, Mooresville
Hubbard Home Services, Herbert James Hubbard, Iredell County
Kingston-Bryce Interiors, Eduardo Haynes, Mooresville