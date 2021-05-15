 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: May 2-8
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 2-8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
5-16 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 2-8.

Wyld Race Apparel, Shannon Moore, Union Grove

Race City Landscaping, Oscar Hernandez, Mooresville

Mobile Mechanic Rescue, Dominique A. McKinney, Iredell County

High Top Groovy Washers, Quandravius R. Burks, Iredell County

EdwardCreigh&Dorian, Kymberlee C. Broadway, Mooresville

Martt Grocery Store, Rholanda M. Massaquoi, Iredell County

SKILSTAK, skilstak.io, rwxrob, rwx.gg, Robert S. Muhlestein, Iredell County

Victors Lawn Care and Carpentry, Victor L. Smith, Mooresville

Chopstix Thai, Anousak Phomsaly, Iredell County

Little Rock Landscaping, Emmanuel Contreras Robles, Statesville

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, Race City Hauling, Inc., Iredell County

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics