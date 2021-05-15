Iredell County new business names: May 2-8

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 2-8.
Wyld Race Apparel, Shannon Moore, Union Grove
Race City Landscaping, Oscar Hernandez, Mooresville
Mobile Mechanic Rescue, Dominique A. McKinney, Iredell County
High Top Groovy Washers, Quandravius R. Burks, Iredell County
EdwardCreigh&Dorian, Kymberlee C. Broadway, Mooresville
Martt Grocery Store, Rholanda M. Massaquoi, Iredell County
SKILSTAK, skilstak.io, rwxrob, rwx.gg, Robert S. Muhlestein, Iredell County
Victors Lawn Care and Carpentry, Victor L. Smith, Mooresville
Chopstix Thai, Anousak Phomsaly, Iredell County
Little Rock Landscaping, Emmanuel Contreras Robles, Statesville
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, Race City Hauling, Inc., Iredell County