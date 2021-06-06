Iredell County new business names: May 23-27

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 23-27.
Prestige Renovations, Fredy A. Arango, Mooresville
Jesus Traveled Agency, Crystal Robinson, Iredell County
Teens Camping Tour of the West, TCTW, Sashay N. Smyth, Statesville
Sugar and Spice LKN, Sugar and Spice LKN, LLC, Iredell County
Cottage Goods Co., Leslie L. Cornett, Iredell County
Genesis Management Group, Revelation Group LLC, Mooresville
LXH3, Leroy Holland III, Mooresville
Quo-Tees, Gilan’s LLC, Iredell County
Capicua Latin Cuisine & Bar, Areito Corporate Group Inc., Mooresville
Going Twice, SSD-GT, Inc., Mooresville
JT Gutter Services, Joshua Morrison, Timothy Benson, Statesville