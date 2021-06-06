 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: May 23-27
New business names

6-6 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 23-27.

Prestige Renovations, Fredy A. Arango, Mooresville

Jesus Traveled Agency, Crystal Robinson, Iredell County

Teens Camping Tour of the West, TCTW, Sashay N. Smyth, Statesville

Sugar and Spice LKN, Sugar and Spice LKN, LLC, Iredell County

Cottage Goods Co., Leslie L. Cornett, Iredell County

Genesis Management Group, Revelation Group LLC, Mooresville

LXH3, Leroy Holland III, Mooresville

Quo-Tees, Gilan’s LLC, Iredell County

Capicua Latin Cuisine & Bar, Areito Corporate Group Inc., Mooresville

Going Twice, SSD-GT, Inc., Mooresville

JT Gutter Services, Joshua Morrison, Timothy Benson, Statesville

