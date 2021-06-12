 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: May 28-June 5
New business names

6-13 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 28-June 5.

Perception Wize, Tamara Johnson, Iredell County

Riley’s Delights, Jesse James Investments LLC, Statesville

Amor Golden, Yasmine Roseboro, Statesville

Chef’s Garage, German 2020, LLC, Mooresville

Isa Vibe, Kdestiny LLC, Statesville

Peregrinus Conservation, Sharon Penton, Mooresville

Randy Marion Lordstown Motors, Randy Marion Isuzu LLC, Mooresville

Lisa Smith & The Revelators for Christ, Lisa Smith, Statesville

