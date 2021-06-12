Iredell County new business names: May 28-June 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 28-June 5.
Perception Wize, Tamara Johnson, Iredell County
Riley’s Delights, Jesse James Investments LLC, Statesville
Amor Golden, Yasmine Roseboro, Statesville
Chef’s Garage, German 2020, LLC, Mooresville
Isa Vibe, Kdestiny LLC, Statesville
Peregrinus Conservation, Sharon Penton, Mooresville
Randy Marion Lordstown Motors, Randy Marion Isuzu LLC, Mooresville
Lisa Smith & The Revelators for Christ, Lisa Smith, Statesville
