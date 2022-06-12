Iredell County new business names: May 29-June 4

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 29-June 4.
Green Earth Land Management, Tim Spencer, Iredell County
Mill Construction, Concord Property Development LLC, Mooresville
Tienda y Taqueria La Oaxaquena 2, Martina Lopez Vega, Iredell County
tienda y Taqueria La Oaxaquena, Martina Lopez Vega, Iredell County
Tienda Mexicana Las Chicanitas 2, Minerva Lopez Sanchez, Iredell County
Christian Estimating Services, Randy Christian, Statesville
Carolina Luxury Imports of Mooresville, South Charlotte Luxury Imports Inc., Mooresville
You Have It Maid, Krista Billingsley, Mooresville
Supreme Washing, Matthew Davidson, Stony Point
Perry’s Appliance Repair, Jeremiah Perry, Iredell County
Cloer Christian Wellness & Counseling Center, Kimberly Mattingly-Cloer, Statesville
Naturall Mattress, Green Apple Sleep Products LLC., Iredell County
Joshua’s Pressure Washing and More, Joshua Christian, Iredell County
Thankful For Grace Creations, Crystal Lambert Smith, Statesville
Legends Born, Legends Born LLC, Mooresville