New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 8-14

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 8-14.

Climate Specialist, Mark Christopher Davis, Statesville

Two Wheels, Travis D. Sheely, Mooresville

Sir William’s Checkmate Smoker, Mulch, LLC, Mooresville

B & B Cleaning, Adrian Franklin Brewer Jr., Iredell County

Carolina Residential Brokerage, Carolina Commercial Brokerage LLC, Mooresville

Albert Chow Second Chance Resale, Albert Chow, Iredell County

MO’S Boutique, Alfreida M. Dunlap-Nwagwu, Statesville

Tienda Latina la Ceibena, Gladys Elizabeth Calix Sanchez, Iredell County

Mosaic Studio LKN, Andraya Marie Kushner, Iredell County

