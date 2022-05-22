Iredell County new business names: May 8-14

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 8-14.
Climate Specialist, Mark Christopher Davis, Statesville
Two Wheels, Travis D. Sheely, Mooresville
Sir William’s Checkmate Smoker, Mulch, LLC, Mooresville
B & B Cleaning, Adrian Franklin Brewer Jr., Iredell County
Carolina Residential Brokerage, Carolina Commercial Brokerage LLC, Mooresville
Albert Chow Second Chance Resale, Albert Chow, Iredell County
MO’S Boutique, Alfreida M. Dunlap-Nwagwu, Statesville
Tienda Latina la Ceibena, Gladys Elizabeth Calix Sanchez, Iredell County
Mosaic Studio LKN, Andraya Marie Kushner, Iredell County