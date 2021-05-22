Iredell County new business names: May 9-15

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 9-15.
Keller Williams Statesville, Statesville Real Estate Sales LLC, Statesville
Lee Dellinger Fine Art, Melinda Lee Dellinger, Statesville
Heat 360 Radio, Rene TV Network LLC, Mooresville
Carolina Kidd Ent, Toys Expo, Mooresville
Faith Center Bible Ministries, David Dail, Mooresville
Wheels At Home Preschool, de Guzman Educational Services, LLC, Iredell County
Glenwood Valley Lawn and Yard, Andrew Mitchell, Iredell County
KBS Construction, Belinda Spears, Statesville
Juan Loco, Juan Loco 1, LLC, Mooresville
All-Out Assist, Carrie Wilson, Statesville
