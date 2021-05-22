 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: May 9-15
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 9-15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
5-23 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 9-15.

Keller Williams Statesville, Statesville Real Estate Sales LLC, Statesville

Lee Dellinger Fine Art, Melinda Lee Dellinger, Statesville

Heat 360 Radio, Rene TV Network LLC, Mooresville

Carolina Kidd Ent, Toys Expo, Mooresville

Faith Center Bible Ministries, David Dail, Mooresville

Wheels At Home Preschool, de Guzman Educational Services, LLC, Iredell County

Glenwood Valley Lawn and Yard, Andrew Mitchell, Iredell County

KBS Construction, Belinda Spears, Statesville

Juan Loco, Juan Loco 1, LLC, Mooresville

All-Out Assist, Carrie Wilson, Statesville

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics