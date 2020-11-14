Iredell County new business names: Nov. 1-5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 1-5.
Carolina Gun Shop, Automation Services Anywhere, LLC, Iredell County
T & T Cleaning Services, Anthony E. Williams and Tonia B. Williams, Statesville
High Jinks Imagery, Kevin E. Stutts, Statesville
Carolina Foot and Ankle, Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, PLLC, Iredell County
Moneta, Salesgunslingers, Moneta, LLC, Mooresville
Larry’s Custom Upholstery/Auto, Larry D. Woods Sr., Larry D. Woods Jr., Ethelene Woods, Mooresville
Arrowood Office Park, University Business Park, KPOOA, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County
The Pharr Agency, Beadn’ Around, MS Tiki Ventures, LLC, Iredell County
C.H. Hoffman and Associates, Kentuckiana Motorsports, Craig Hoffman, Iredell County
Custom Craft Studio, Alyse Breger, Iredell County
Tienda La Union, Jose Elias Calles Hernandez, Iredell County
Tienda Hispana El Rayo, Jimmy Garcia Hernandez, Iredell County
Smithcreations81, Latoya Smith, Mooresville
