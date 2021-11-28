Iredell County new business names: Nov. 12-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 12-20.
David Gilliland Racing, Team DGR, LLC, Mooresville
Yoga at Chirolife, Kelly Bonk, Iredell County
Montee Gregg Publishing Company, Cain Life Coaching Services, Gregory Cain, Union Grove
Hutz, Moore For Less Enterprises LLC, Statesville
Zone Garage Lake Norman, Harry Marshall Snyder, Iredell County
DCAA Cleaning, Detailing and more, Ashli Byers, Deondra Everhart, Mooresville
Heritage Place Adult Living, Heritage Place Business LLC, Statesville
County Waste Services, Jonathan Brewer, Iredell County
SD Properties, S.Daye LLC, Troutman
JRi Shocks, Arnott Performance LLC, Iredell County
La Northean Market, Carlos G. Hernandez, Iredell County
Panaderia La Guatemalteca, Abel Interiand Recinos, Iredell County
Pirtek Statesville, Broken Hose Inc., Statesville
Caruso’s Italian Fine Dining, Table 35, Inc., Iredell County