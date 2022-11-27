Iredell County new business names: Nov. 13-19

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19.
Rick’s Tree Service, Richard D. Walker, Iredell County
Pinnacle Sales, Pinnacle Sales and Direct Mail, LLC, Iredell County
Loyal Goods, Checkout Sales & Consulting, LLC, Mooresville
Handymaines’s Home Services, The S&L Group LLC, Mooresville
Venturebrew, RC Financials LLC, Mooresville
Cummins Health Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
Fidelity Health & Wellness Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
My Health Center at Lowe’s Garysburg, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
My Health Center at Lowe’s Statesville, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
US11 Michelin Occupational Health Clinic, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
Purdue Pharma, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
TIAA-CREF Charlotte Living Well Health and Wellness Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
Premise Health Clinic – CLT, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County
Trump Realty Charlotte, T International Realty LLC, Iredell County
Trump International Realty, T International Realty LLC, Iredell County
Trump International Realty Charlotte, T International Realty LLC, Iredell County
LKS Handwoven Textiles, Lauren K. Smoak, Troutman
Iredell Surgical Center, Iredell Surgical Associates, L.L.P., Iredell County
Mooresville Arts, Mooresville Artist Guild, Iredell County