 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 13-19

  • 0
11-27 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19.

Rick’s Tree Service, Richard D. Walker, Iredell County

Pinnacle Sales, Pinnacle Sales and Direct Mail, LLC, Iredell County

Loyal Goods, Checkout Sales & Consulting, LLC, Mooresville

Handymaines’s Home Services, The S&L Group LLC, Mooresville

Venturebrew, RC Financials LLC, Mooresville

Cummins Health Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

Fidelity Health & Wellness Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

My Health Center at Lowe’s Garysburg, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

People are also reading…

My Health Center at Lowe’s Statesville, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

US11 Michelin Occupational Health Clinic, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

Purdue Pharma, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

TIAA-CREF Charlotte Living Well Health and Wellness Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

Premise Health Clinic – CLT, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical, P.C., Iredell County

Trump Realty Charlotte, T International Realty LLC, Iredell County

Trump International Realty, T International Realty LLC, Iredell County

Trump International Realty Charlotte, T International Realty LLC, Iredell County

LKS Handwoven Textiles, Lauren K. Smoak, Troutman

Iredell Surgical Center, Iredell Surgical Associates, L.L.P., Iredell County

Mooresville Arts, Mooresville Artist Guild, Iredell County

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago