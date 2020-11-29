 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 15-21
View Comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 15-21

{{featured_button_text}}
11-29 businesses
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 15-21.

MC Signing Services, Marie Christiansen, Mooresville

The Link Insurance Group, Goosehead Insurance, The Link Insurance Group LLC, Mooresville

Fields at Skycrest, Willow Branch Flowers and Design LLC, Iredell County

Cortland Mooresville, DD Morrison LP, Iredell County

Culler Solutions, Renee Culler, Statesville

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘My heart is overjoyed’
Local News

‘My heart is overjoyed’

On Nov. 13, a group of volunteers gathered at Upper Praise Ministries, 442 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, to pack 200 bags of food, which were th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics