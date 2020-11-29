Iredell County new business names: Nov. 15-21

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 15-21.
MC Signing Services, Marie Christiansen, Mooresville
The Link Insurance Group, Goosehead Insurance, The Link Insurance Group LLC, Mooresville
Fields at Skycrest, Willow Branch Flowers and Design LLC, Iredell County
Cortland Mooresville, DD Morrison LP, Iredell County
Culler Solutions, Renee Culler, Statesville
