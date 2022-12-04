 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 20-26

12-4 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 20-26.

KCB Garage Doors, Alan Lee Nichols, Mooresville

Turning Point Family Services, Turning Point Homes, LLC, Iredell County

Trials Cute Photos, Demetrial Baldwin, Iredell County

Mooresville Ford, Mooresville Ford Mercury, Inc., Mooresville

Lake Norman Site Solutions, Jeffrey Lawrence Salmond, Mooresville

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Carothers Holding Company, LLC, Iredell County

Scrub & Wipe Cleaning Services, Ernesto Noriega Amaya, Statesville

Currence Masonry, Tyrone Currence, Statesville

Taes Tees, Taevean Zane Childress, Statesville

NASCAR Technical Institute, a Branch Campus of Universal Technical Institute of Arizona, Universal Technical Institute of North Carolina, Inc., Iredell County

TurboBrakes, TurboBrakes Mobile Brake Repair, SkyCouch, LLC, Mooresville

