Iredell County new business names: Nov. 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 20-26.
KCB Garage Doors, Alan Lee Nichols, Mooresville
Turning Point Family Services, Turning Point Homes, LLC, Iredell County
Trials Cute Photos, Demetrial Baldwin, Iredell County
Mooresville Ford, Mooresville Ford Mercury, Inc., Mooresville
Lake Norman Site Solutions, Jeffrey Lawrence Salmond, Mooresville
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Carothers Holding Company, LLC, Iredell County
Scrub & Wipe Cleaning Services, Ernesto Noriega Amaya, Statesville
Currence Masonry, Tyrone Currence, Statesville
Taes Tees, Taevean Zane Childress, Statesville
NASCAR Technical Institute, a Branch Campus of Universal Technical Institute of Arizona, Universal Technical Institute of North Carolina, Inc., Iredell County
TurboBrakes, TurboBrakes Mobile Brake Repair, SkyCouch, LLC, Mooresville