Iredell County new business names: Nov. 22-28
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 22-28

12-6 businesses
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 22-28.

Fasttrack Decal Removal, McKee Motors Inc., Troutman

Cerrato Painting, Santos Yarleni Cerrato Gonzales, Iredell County

Graham’s Hauling, Ray Lee Graham Jr., Statesville

Give Soap for Hope, Looking Through the Eyes of a Child, Randy Marion Family Foundation Inc., Mooresville

ecomaids of Lake Norman-Queen City, Citrine Enterprises LLC, Troutman

Complete Tool Supply, ANG Holdings LLC, Statesville

Taylor’d Smiles, Laura O. Taylor DMD PC, Iredell County

Kil-N-It, Grace C. Tuttle, Iredell County

Prime Paving & Sealcoating, Billy B. Harrison, Mooresville

CHM Cleaning Services, Carlos Humberto Mendoza, Iredell County

Wilmer Painting, Wilmer Cartagena Bonilla, Iredell County

