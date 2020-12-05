Iredell County new business names: Nov. 22-28

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 22-28.
Fasttrack Decal Removal, McKee Motors Inc., Troutman
Cerrato Painting, Santos Yarleni Cerrato Gonzales, Iredell County
Graham’s Hauling, Ray Lee Graham Jr., Statesville
Give Soap for Hope, Looking Through the Eyes of a Child, Randy Marion Family Foundation Inc., Mooresville
ecomaids of Lake Norman-Queen City, Citrine Enterprises LLC, Troutman
Complete Tool Supply, ANG Holdings LLC, Statesville
Taylor’d Smiles, Laura O. Taylor DMD PC, Iredell County
Kil-N-It, Grace C. Tuttle, Iredell County
Prime Paving & Sealcoating, Billy B. Harrison, Mooresville
CHM Cleaning Services, Carlos Humberto Mendoza, Iredell County
Wilmer Painting, Wilmer Cartagena Bonilla, Iredell County
