New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

12-11 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Lawn Synergy, TPT Holdings, LLC, Mooresville

Statesville Nutrition, Oscar Morales, Aida Sanchez, Iredell County

Race City Insurance, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Incorporated, Mooresville

Active Spine Chiropractic, Active Spine & Rehab Center, PLLC, Mooresville

Southern Distilling Company, Southern Distilling Company, LLC, Statesville

Children’s Hope Alliance, Barium Springs Home for Children, Iredell County

Children’s Hope Alliance, Grandfather Home for Children, Inc., Iredell County

Magnus Performance Products, Engineered Drive Train Components LLC, Mooresville

Breez Towing, Joseph P. Smith, Mooresville

Two Mamas and a Press, Kelsey Green, Troutman

