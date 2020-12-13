Iredell County new business names: Nov. 29-Dec. 4

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Lakewood Landscapes, Scott Allen Vik, Mooresville
The House Doctor, Steve — The House Doctor, LLC, Mooresville
Premier Boat and RV Storage LKN, Evergreen Property Management of FL, LLC, Iredell County
SGT Knots Supply Company, Sergeant Knots Paracord Products, LLC, Mooresville
Jones Cleanup, Lori Billingsley, James Jones, Mooresville
RED REBEL Style, Curtis A. Robinson, Mooresville
N-Hance of Statesville, RF Cap Ventures Inc., Iredell County
Nails and Esthetics By Kayla, Tai Kayla Cha, Mooresville
TERATECH IO, TERATECH LLC, Iredell County
Call Rick, Richard Orellana, Iredell County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.