Iredell County new business names: Nov. 4-9

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 4-9.
LKN Commercial, LKN Commercial Inc., Iredell County
American Tire & Automotive, Glenn L. Brown, Iredell County
The Mill Cyclery, ECG Sports Group LLC, Mooresville
Brassman Reptiles, Jeremy Turgeon, Statesville
DMart/DMart Convenience Stores, Mohd Darnish, DMart Inc., MAD Money NC Inc., Mooresville
our brand is pie, Our Brand is Pie LLC, Iredell County
Revival Massage Therapy, Megan Cronn, Iredell County
Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions (Leonard), Leonard, LLC, Iredell County
Candle on 42, Amanda Govea Duran, Iredell County
Southside Brands, Three6Brands, LLC, Iredell County
