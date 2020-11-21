Iredell County new business names: Nov. 6-14

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-14.
ZyD, ZyD, Inc., Mooresville
J. Ashlyn, Zyd, Inc., Statesville
BOBW Elite, BOBW Basketball Services, BOBW Cares Inc., Mooresville
Da’Velles Beauty & Elegance Boutique, Darlene T. Medlin, Statesville
Mooresville Handyman Service, Brian W. Dockery, Iredell County
Piedmont Hearing and Balance Center, Diagnostic Audiology and Hearing Aid Services, PC, Statesville
Mi Mi’s Boutique, Gashell Dalton, Iredell County
Superior Storage, Creekside Village Apartments, Eagle Storage, NCWA Storage 11 LLC, Iredell County
Gas house, Madhukant Corporation, Statesville
Sandra’s Cleaning Service, Sandra Rucker Davidson, Troutman
Feed Your Dreams Designs, Karen Annette Hulseman, Mooresville
Dewayne’s Automotive, Mastermind Elite, Inc., Iredell County
Edmil Renovation, Edmilson Alves Junior, Iredell County
Chivalan Us Services, Francisco Chivalan, Iredell County
Williams Framing, Williams Vicente Matute Matute, Iredell County
Sales Painting, German Fernando Sales Perez, Iredell County
Camargo Renovation, Jose Camargo, Iredell County
Imagefirst Creative, Imagefirst, Morning Bliss Market, Lewiscraft, LLC, Stony Point
Dyrt Specialties, Alan E. Herrington, Mooresville
DACV Quality & Services, Daniel Alava, Iredell County
MCLA Cleaning Services, Maria Del Carmen Lara A., Iredell County
