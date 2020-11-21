 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 6-14
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 6-14

11-22 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-14.

ZyD, ZyD, Inc., Mooresville

J. Ashlyn, Zyd, Inc., Statesville

BOBW Elite, BOBW Basketball Services, BOBW Cares Inc., Mooresville

Da’Velles Beauty & Elegance Boutique, Darlene T. Medlin, Statesville

Mooresville Handyman Service, Brian W. Dockery, Iredell County

Piedmont Hearing and Balance Center, Diagnostic Audiology and Hearing Aid Services, PC, Statesville

Mi Mi’s Boutique, Gashell Dalton, Iredell County

Superior Storage, Creekside Village Apartments, Eagle Storage, NCWA Storage 11 LLC, Iredell County

Gas house, Madhukant Corporation, Statesville

Sandra’s Cleaning Service, Sandra Rucker Davidson, Troutman

Feed Your Dreams Designs, Karen Annette Hulseman, Mooresville

Dewayne’s Automotive, Mastermind Elite, Inc., Iredell County

Edmil Renovation, Edmilson Alves Junior, Iredell County

Chivalan Us Services, Francisco Chivalan, Iredell County

Williams Framing, Williams Vicente Matute Matute, Iredell County

Sales Painting, German Fernando Sales Perez, Iredell County

Camargo Renovation, Jose Camargo, Iredell County

Imagefirst Creative, Imagefirst, Morning Bliss Market, Lewiscraft, LLC, Stony Point

Dyrt Specialties, Alan E. Herrington, Mooresville

DACV Quality & Services, Daniel Alava, Iredell County

MCLA Cleaning Services, Maria Del Carmen Lara A., Iredell County

