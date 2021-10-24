Iredell County new business names: Oct. 10-16

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 10-16.
Lazy Pour Cocktail Co., MXD Drinks Co., Cayman Jack Beverage Co., Rey Azul Tequila Co., American Vintage Beverage Co.; Mark Anthony Brewing Inc. and Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Iredell County
Stay Here Rentals, STBBH, LLC, Mooresville
Simply Revere Clothing, Jo Howell and Chris Howell, Statesville
Camino Express, Jose Francisco Casillas Fernandez, Iredell County
Camino Real and Associates, Jose Francisco Casillas Fernandez, Iredell County
El Florido, Francisco Huendo Guerrero, Iredell County
The Star, Maribel Pinzon Leyva, Iredell County
La Favorita, Felix Rey Zaconet, Mooresville
CreatingLoveandLight, Makayla Edwards, Statesville
LKN Residential, LKN Property Management, LKN Enterprises, LKN Commercial Inc., Iredell County
Moods & Attitudes, Hair Studio; Moods & Attitudes, LLC, Mooresville
MTP Performance Horses, Michael and Terri Pitcher, Iredell County