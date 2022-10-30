Iredell County new business names: Oct. 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22.
Harbor Site Films, Jason Keating, Statesville
Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics, Novant Medical Group, Inc., Iredell County
Sagittarian Ways Soaps, Jennifer Sterling, Iredell County
ChristieJ Photography, Crystal Spencer, Iredell County
B’s Tools, Durant Consulting, Inc., Iredell County
Piedmont HealthCare Senior Care Advantage, North Carolina RBE-Piedmont, Inc., Iredell County
Knight Mobile Mechanic, Justin Knight-Hernandez, Mooresville
Campbell Vending, Thomas Campbell, Mooresville
Zeal Artistry, Brittany Fratus, Iredell County
Sureman Services, Skyelor Scherman, Iredell County