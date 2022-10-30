 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 16-22

  • 0
10-30 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22.

Harbor Site Films, Jason Keating, Statesville

Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics, Novant Medical Group, Inc., Iredell County

Sagittarian Ways Soaps, Jennifer Sterling, Iredell County

ChristieJ Photography, Crystal Spencer, Iredell County

B’s Tools, Durant Consulting, Inc., Iredell County

Piedmont HealthCare Senior Care Advantage, North Carolina RBE-Piedmont, Inc., Iredell County

Knight Mobile Mechanic, Justin Knight-Hernandez, Mooresville

Campbell Vending, Thomas Campbell, Mooresville

People are also reading…

Zeal Artistry, Brittany Fratus, Iredell County

Sureman Services, Skyelor Scherman, Iredell County

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms