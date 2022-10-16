 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8

  • 0
10-16 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8.

AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville

Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville

Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald L. Skinner and Margaret J. Skinner, Statesville

Ultimate Ales, NC Taps, LLC, Iredell County

Orchid Nails, VanHang Salon LLC, Iredell County

Beyond Skin & Beauty, Gabriela Pedrero, Mooresville

Paul Davis Restoration of Triad West, NC, Paul Davis Restoration of Piedmont, NC, Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain Region, NC, JT Moe Enterprises Inc., Iredell County

People are also reading…

ASAP Commercial Doors, ASAP Door Repair & Service, LLC, Mooresville

Parkman Communications, Parkman L.L.C., Mooresville

54SportsnMore, Tom Schwahn, Iredell County

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico