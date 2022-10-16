Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8.
AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville
Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville
Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald L. Skinner and Margaret J. Skinner, Statesville
Ultimate Ales, NC Taps, LLC, Iredell County
Orchid Nails, VanHang Salon LLC, Iredell County
Beyond Skin & Beauty, Gabriela Pedrero, Mooresville
Paul Davis Restoration of Triad West, NC, Paul Davis Restoration of Piedmont, NC, Paul Davis Restoration of The Mountain Region, NC, JT Moe Enterprises Inc., Iredell County
ASAP Commercial Doors, ASAP Door Repair & Service, LLC, Mooresville
Parkman Communications, Parkman L.L.C., Mooresville
54SportsnMore, Tom Schwahn, Iredell County