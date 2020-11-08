Iredell County new business names: Oct. 22-30

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 22-30.
Twice as Clean, Mercedes Garlow, Alyssa Garlow, Iredell County
Dynamic Marketing Solutions, Kimberly Wasson, Statesville
C3 Creative Telemarketing, Jean G. Jones, Iredell County
Remoteln, ATJVENTURES LLC, Iredell County
Ferris Design, James Michael McIntyre, Iredell County
Rose Joy Designs NC, Carolyn Fisher, Lori Adair, Mooresville
AMF Construction, Adriano Morais Ferreira, Iredell County
CHR Pressure Washing/Landscaping, Claudia Moreno, Statesville
J&M Mobile Signing Services, Jasenia Shameese Danielle Chambers, Mooresville
LuLu On Wheels, Lusely Uribe Aquino, Statesville
Fuego Nails, Lusely Uribe Aquino, Statesville
WNC Exteriors, Jorge Antonio Borja Marcos, Iredell County
Bear Naked Wear, Wesley Brian Wood, Troutman
M.J.S. Construction, Maria F. Gonzalez-Espinoza, Mooresville
Stranger Ties Copywriting, Alina Haffermehl, Mooresville
Arturo Remodeling, Arturo Ruiz Rodriguez, Iredell County
LKN In Motion, Robert Bosser, Mooresville
Ranger Handyman and Pressure Washing Service, Mooresville
ArmorStaffing, Bird Dog Traffic Control LLC, Iredell County
Anarose Hair, Anastasia Almeida, Mooresville
Graham Co Contracting, Graham Co., Victor N. Graham, Mooresville
Stretch Your Limits, Mary F. Troncellito, Iredell County
CK Freight Solutions, Warren Smith Boger, Iredell County
WK Guns & Optics, Walter Kerrigan, Iredell County
ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning by JM, Commercial Cleaning by JM, LLC, Mooresville
Pump-N-Shop, Pump N Shop, Akshar Raj, LLC, Iredell County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.