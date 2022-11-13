 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville

Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville

UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County

Brother Textile Restoration, Thomas Chris Rogers, Statesville

On Stop CE, Trusty TC, ABC Realty Services, Inc., Mooresville

Eternal Joy Bodywork, Julia E. Lopez, Iredell County

Regional Chiropractic Center, KDW Chirocare, Inc., Iredell County

All that glitters, Alyson J. Goroski, Mooresville

Team Ervin Realty, Linda L. Ervin, Inc., Statesville

Lakepoint Auto Service, Lakepoint Auto Service of NC, LLC, Mooresville

Triple A Admin, Amy Turner, Iredell County

Carolina Kennels & Conditioning, Claude Sanders, Iredell County

NC Curb Appeal, Quality Leaders in Management, Inc., Mooresville

Cartel Logistics, Patronage Logistics LLC, Iredell County

