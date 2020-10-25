 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 8-14
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 8-14.

Longview Homes, Frankie Renee Holloway, Statesville

High Noon Spirits Company, House of Monaco, Carolina Beverage Group LLC, Mooresville

Country Boyz Unlimited, Daniel Scott Miller Sr., Statesville

Ambers Cleaning Services; Amber’s Cleaning Services; Amber Reel’s Cleaning Services, Amber Daniels Reels, Statesville

Through Mine Eye Photography, Nicolette Tatianna Troublefield, Mooresville

Southern Grounds Coffee Co., Jessica Beaver, Nicholas Beaver, Iredell County

Hawkes Trailer Shop, Hawkes Motorsports LLC, Statesville

Gribko Home Improvements, George Gribko, Mooresville

The Healing Horse Paste Company, Deb’s Body Shop LLC, Mooresville

The Bearded Inspection Group, Scott Austin Newman, Mooresville

Angie Lyalls DBA Angie’s Spic & Span, Angie Lyalls, Harmony

Timothy Gunter DGA Gunter’s Auto Sales, Timothy Gunter, Iredell County

TDS2, The Detail Spot 2, John T. Lippard Jr., Statesville

