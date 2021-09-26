 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Sept. 12-18
0 Comments
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Sept. 12-18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9-26 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 12-18.

Esperanza Supermarket Food, Santos Isaias Sorto Argueta, Iredell County

NRP Handyman Services, Michael William Rubino, Iredell County

Beaux Balloon, Jkala A. Williams, Mooresville

Touch of Kharisma Studios, Touch of Kharisma Family Haircare, Touch of Kharisma Notary Services, Touch of Kharisma Homecare, Alisha M. Caldwell, Statesville

La Victoria 3, Juan Ramon Mendoza-Gonzalez, Iredell County

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BST, Better Solutions Technologies LLC, Iredell County

Devour, Chelsea’s Kitchen LLC, Mooresville

Happy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry, Dentistry for Young People, Stuart W. Tucker, DDS, PLLC, Statesville

Walker Valley Plumbing, William Jay Stewart, Stony Point

Middletown Industries, Lance Landin, Iredell County

Los Potros Carniceria y Taqueria, Jose Alberto Pujols, Iredell County

Justian’s Concrete, Justian Pohoski, Statesville

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics