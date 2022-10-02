 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Sept. 18-24

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 18-24.

Margaritas Cells, Sofia Yarilis Garcia, Iredell County

Big Bossman Barbecue (BIG BOSSMAN BARBECUE SMOKEHOUSE), Wilfred Norris Shepard, Lerhonda Goode Shepard, Statesville

Pace Development Group, Pace Development Group PBG, Pace Development Group, Inc., Iredell County

Riverbend Odd Parts, Frederick David Marcy, Mooresville

PC Dermatology, Fora Dermatology PLLC, Mooresville

Kennedy’s Crafts, Amanda Kennedy, Harmony

Deacon Food Services, Carlos Orlando Jordan, Iredell County

Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital, Statesville HMA, LLC, Iredell County

Brookdale Peachtree MC, Southern Assisted Living, Iredell County

Brookdale Peachtree AL, Southern Assisted Living, Iredell County

Adonai Guttering Service, Yeison Natan Corrales Corella, Iredell County

LKN Contracting, Krohn Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Iredell County

Oakwood Outdoor Living, Crossroads Landscaping & Turf Co., Statesville

Cleaning with M.E., Cleaning with ME, Eliana Nieves, Mooresville

NC Auto Select, SJB Enterprise LLC, Iredell County

