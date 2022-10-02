Iredell County new business names: Sept. 18-24

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 18-24.
Margaritas Cells, Sofia Yarilis Garcia, Iredell County
Big Bossman Barbecue (BIG BOSSMAN BARBECUE SMOKEHOUSE), Wilfred Norris Shepard, Lerhonda Goode Shepard, Statesville
Pace Development Group, Pace Development Group PBG, Pace Development Group, Inc., Iredell County
Riverbend Odd Parts, Frederick David Marcy, Mooresville
PC Dermatology, Fora Dermatology PLLC, Mooresville
Kennedy’s Crafts, Amanda Kennedy, Harmony
Deacon Food Services, Carlos Orlando Jordan, Iredell County
Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital, Statesville HMA, LLC, Iredell County
Brookdale Peachtree MC, Southern Assisted Living, Iredell County
Brookdale Peachtree AL, Southern Assisted Living, Iredell County
Adonai Guttering Service, Yeison Natan Corrales Corella, Iredell County
LKN Contracting, Krohn Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Iredell County
Oakwood Outdoor Living, Crossroads Landscaping & Turf Co., Statesville
Cleaning with M.E., Cleaning with ME, Eliana Nieves, Mooresville
NC Auto Select, SJB Enterprise LLC, Iredell County