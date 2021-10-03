Iredell County new business names: Sept. 19-25

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 19-25.
Carolina Gourmet, 55 Prime, LLC, Iredell County
PostNET LKN Davidson, PostNet Davidson, Joyce Mary LLC, Iredell County
Cherry Pop’s Ice Cream Soda, Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop, Cherry Pop’s, LLC, Stony Point
Countryside Tractor & Lawn Service, Daniel Wade Blethen, Iredell County
R.A.M. Rentals, Richard Adrian Moody, Statesville
Guerrila Warfare Marketing & Promotions, Michael Ernest Schutter Botbyl, Statesville
River Hill Farm, Harold Buttke, Iredell County
Variedades y Mas Ebenezer, Jeniffer Lariza Vigil Solis, Iredell County
Meridian, PulmoRehab LLC, Iredell County
Bowflare, Dylan Abreu, Mooresville