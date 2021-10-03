 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Sept. 19-25
New business names

METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 19-25.

Carolina Gourmet, 55 Prime, LLC, Iredell County

PostNET LKN Davidson, PostNet Davidson, Joyce Mary LLC, Iredell County

Cherry Pop’s Ice Cream Soda, Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop, Cherry Pop’s, LLC, Stony Point

Countryside Tractor & Lawn Service, Daniel Wade Blethen, Iredell County

R.A.M. Rentals, Richard Adrian Moody, Statesville

Guerrila Warfare Marketing & Promotions, Michael Ernest Schutter Botbyl, Statesville

River Hill Farm, Harold Buttke, Iredell County

Variedades y Mas Ebenezer, Jeniffer Lariza Vigil Solis, Iredell County

Meridian, PulmoRehab LLC, Iredell County

Bowflare, Dylan Abreu, Mooresville

