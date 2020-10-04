Iredell County new business names: Sept. 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 20-26.
T&B Contracting, Jason Josey, Statesville
Bergerman Properties; 2024 Park Drive; Brookewoody, West Pointe Shoppes; Gate City Plaza, Asset Management Alliance LLC, Iredell County
Fabulous Finds, Carla B. Lapish, Iredell County
Thomas Wealth Advisors, Thompson Financial Services Inc., Statesville
Fields Express, LaShawn Marcel Fields, Statesville
Mountain View Candle, Melissa Hall, Brian Hall, Statesville
Lagos Painting Service, Krystal Lagos, Mooresville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.