Iredell County new business names: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.
Finesse and Finagle Apparel, FINESSE AND FINAGLE ENTERTAINMENT LLC, Iredell County
Star Mart, Wael Mounir Fouad Feloboss, Saint Moses Inc., Iredell County
Family Care Center of Statesville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
PSA Performance, PSA Corp, Performance Service Automotive, PSA; Professional Solutions America Corporation, Iredell County
Southeast Door Solutions, Elite Openings LLC, Iredell County
Los Periquitos, Felix Martin Quiterio, Iredell County
Dear Cookie, Music Advantage, Golf Advantage, Beach Putter, Golf Game; Welcome Advantage Group LLC, Mooresville
Leaf and Stone, Commonwealth Tree Surgeon, LLC, Statesville
Elmer Benitez Reyes, DBA Elmer Beauty Salon, Elmer Benitez Reyes, Iredell County
Star Check Cashing Services, Orlando Enrique Artiga Lopez, Iredell County