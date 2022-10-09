 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

10-9 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

Finesse and Finagle Apparel, FINESSE AND FINAGLE ENTERTAINMENT LLC, Iredell County

Star Mart, Wael Mounir Fouad Feloboss, Saint Moses Inc., Iredell County

Family Care Center of Statesville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

PSA Performance, PSA Corp, Performance Service Automotive, PSA; Professional Solutions America Corporation, Iredell County

Southeast Door Solutions, Elite Openings LLC, Iredell County

Los Periquitos, Felix Martin Quiterio, Iredell County

Dear Cookie, Music Advantage, Golf Advantage, Beach Putter, Golf Game; Welcome Advantage Group LLC, Mooresville

Leaf and Stone, Commonwealth Tree Surgeon, LLC, Statesville

Elmer Benitez Reyes, DBA Elmer Beauty Salon, Elmer Benitez Reyes, Iredell County

Star Check Cashing Services, Orlando Enrique Artiga Lopez, Iredell County

