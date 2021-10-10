Iredell County new business names: Sept. 26-Oct. 1

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
Queens Landing, Lake Cruises, Inc., Mooresville
DNA Health and Fitness, Bonanno LLC, Bonanno LLC, Iredell County
Catawba Ridge at Home, Jo Howell, Statesville
The Bubblegum Kids, Stephanie Everhart, Iredell County
Thee Fairy Nail Muva, iCandyXTalia, TheeFairyNailMuva; iCandyXTalia, L.L.C., Mooresville
Top Level Sports Massage & Spa, Curtis Services, LLC, Mooresville
Iredell Pediatric Dentistry, Statesville Amy Kinlaw PLLC, Iredell County
Frontline Bargains, Steven Bercume, Iredell County
Wink Lash & Hair Studio, Shear Bliss Salon LLC, Iredell County
Keller Williams Unified, FLC, LLC, Iredell County
DF Wholesales, Dupre Rolon Falls SR, Statesville