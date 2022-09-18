Iredell County new business names: Sept. 4-10

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 4-10.
Lake Norman Powder Coating, Shawn Ross Webster, Iredell County
Construction Equipment Rentals, CER, Mike Ringquist Enterprises, Michael Ringquist Enterprises Inc., Statesville
Katie E. Smith Bookkeeping Services, KES Bookkeeping Services, Katie E. Smith, Iredell County
Sale Point, Reed Robertson, Statesville
Duncan Investments, Joseph Scott Duncan, Statesville
Owen Duncan Company, Joseph Scott Duncan, Statesville
Leland NC Gelly Ball, Wilkerson Investments Group LLC, Iredell County
Kingdom Alignment Motorcycle Ministry, Sheldon M. McIver, Mooresville
Right Here, Donavan Kellams, Mooresville
Darryl Vincent Foust Jr., Darryl Vincent Foust Jr., Statesville