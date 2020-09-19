 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names:Sept. 6-12
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 6-12.

Agave, Talisha Marie Handy, Iredell County

JB’S Custom Vinyl Signs, Jonathan S. Smith, Mooresville

Handmade Amour, Laurie Bernadel, Mooresville

Hedricks Handyman Services, Marvin Hedrick, Iredell County

7-Eleven #41345H, 7-Eleven Inc., Iredell County

Marine Polymer Tops, Dan Cooper Inc., Troutman

Elk Creek Rod and Gun, Dan Cooper Inc., Iredell County

The Inn on Front Street, Front Porch Enterprises Inc., Statesville

Rubylishious, Dulce Marie Ruby Martinez, Iredell County

D3Sign 4All Prints, Asoria Design LLC, Iredell County

SunGrown Turf, S&S Lawn Care & Property Services LLC, Iredell County

AMP’D Turf Management, Austin Pope, Troutman

Virus Control — North Carolina, Keiger’s Cleaning LLC, Statesville

Beaver Key & Locksmith, Beaver Lock & Key; Ace Locksmithing Inc., Statesville

Da Spot Boutique, Mr. 365 LLC, Iredell County

Freedom Services of Lake Norman, Nicholas Dwight Beaver, Mooresville

Mooresville Precious Metals, Mooresville Motor Cars LLP, Mooresville

Sommer Academy, Dana Sommer, Iredell County

Showtime Car Culture, Showtime, Showtime Hotrods & Family Fun, Showtime Magazine; Octane LLC, Iredell County

